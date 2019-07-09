Stewart’s run leads Williamsport to 6-5 win over Mahoning Valley

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- D.J. Stewart scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a 6-5 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Tuesday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Crosscutters a 5-4 lead after Juan Aparicio hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Crosscutters tacked on another run in the ninth when Hunter Markwardt scored on an error.

Mahoning Valley saw its comeback attempt come up short after Korey Holland hit an RBI single, scoring Billy Wilson in the ninth inning to cut the Williamsport lead to 6-5.

Tom Sutera (1-3) got the win in relief while Brian Eichhorn (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Wilson doubled and singled for the Scrappers.