Kubo leads Leon to 3-0 win over Monclova

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Yasutomo Kubo allowed just one hit over eight innings, leading the Bravos de Leon over the Acereros del Norte in a 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Kubo (6-8) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two.

In the bottom of the first, Leon grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Cedric Hunter. The Bravos then added single runs in the second and seventh innings. In the second, Marco Guzman scored on a forceout, while Israel Nunez scored on an error in the seventh.

Daniel Rodriguez (5-4) went five innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The Acereros were blanked for the second time this season, while the Bravos' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.