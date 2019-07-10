Ortega, Zimmerman lead Inland Empire to 9-1 win over Lancaster

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Jordan Zimmerman hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Oliver Ortega allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Inland Empire 66ers beat the Lancaster JetHawks 9-1 on Tuesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the 66ers and a three-game winning streak for the JetHawks.

The home run by Zimmerman started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the 66ers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Devin Davis scored on a passed ball and Gleyvin Pineda scored on a groundout and Cam Williams scored when a runner was thrown out.

The 66ers later scored four runs in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Ortega (3-4) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

Antonio Santos (3-5) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the California League game. He also struck out eight and walked two.

Despite the loss, Lancaster is 13-7 against Inland Empire this season.