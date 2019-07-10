The Latest: Djokovic into Wimbledon semifinals for 9th time

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the second set against Belgium's David Goffin during a men's quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

After being down an early break, Novak Djokovic turned things around quickly and reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the ninth time.

The four-time champion at the All England Club won 10 straight games after trailing 4-3 in the first set, beating David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Goffin, who has never been to the semifinals of a major tournament, did well early against the top-seeded Serb, extending rallies and pressuring Djokovic's serve. He converted his third break point of the match to take the 4-3 lead, but he struggled after that.

Djokovic not only broke back to even the score at 4-4, but he broke again and again and again until Goffin finally held his serve early in the third set.

Djokovic will play either No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut of No. 26 Guido Pella on Friday in the semifinals.

___

7:10 a.m.

The last time the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played their Wimbledon quarterfinal opponents, they lost.

Djokovic, the defending champion, will be first on Centre Court against David Goffin, and eight-time champion Federer follows against Kei Nishikori. Nadal, a two-time champion, will be second on No. 1 Court on Wednesday against Sam Querrey.

Djokovic is 5-1 against Goffin, but he lost to the Belgian on clay in Monte Carlo in 2017. Federer is 7-3 against Nishikori, but lost to the eighth-seeded Japanese player on a hard court at last year's ATP Finals. Nadal is 4-1 against Querrey, but lost to the American on a hard court in 2017 in Acapulco.

In the other quarterfinal match, Roberto Bautista Agut faces Guido Pella.