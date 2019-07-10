Rodriguez leads GCL Blue Jays over GCL Tigers West 9-2

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Alberto Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three as the GCL Blue Jays defeated the GCL Tigers West 9-2 on Wednesday.

GCL Blue Jays scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when it scored three runs, including an RBI single by Pedro Hurtado.

Eliezer Bello (1-0) got the win in relief while GCL Tigers West starter Dario Gardea (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Andrew Navigato doubled and singled for the GCL Tigers West.