Baez, Apostel lead the way for DSL Pirates1

, (AP) -- Darwin Baez singled three times, scoring three runs as the DSL Pirates1 defeated the DSL Indians/Brewers 11-5 on Wednesday. The DSL Pirates1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Shendrik Apostel homered and singled with three RBIs and a couple of runs for DSL Pirates1.

DSL Indians/Brewers took a 2-1 lead in the third after Elian Gonzalez hit an RBI single, scoring Henyer Gomez.

After DSL Indians/Brewers added a run in the fourth, the DSL Pirates1 took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Apostel and Ronny Sanchez drove in one run each en route to the one-run lead.

The DSL Pirates1 later added five runs in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Apostel hit a two-run home run, while Omar Matos hit a two-run single in the seventh.

Antonio Gonzalez (2-1) got the win in relief while DSL Indians/Brewers starter Jose Ruviera (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Pirates1 remains undefeated (6-0) against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.