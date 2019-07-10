Sports
Greenwalt leads GCL Phillies West to 8-4 win over GCL Yankees East
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Keaton Greenwalt homered and had two hits as the GCL Phillies West beat the GCL Yankees East 8-4 on Wednesday.
GCL Phillies West got on the board first in the third inning when Greenwalt scored on a forceout and Andrick Nava hit a two-run single.
The GCL Yankees East cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Chase Illig hit a two-run home run.
The GCL Phillies West later added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Rixon Wingrove hit an RBI double, while Greenwalt hit a solo home run in the seventh.
Daniel Vilchez (1-0) got the win in relief while GCL Yankees East starter Geremias Peguero (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.
Illig homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs for the GCL Yankees East.
