Greenwalt leads GCL Phillies West to 8-4 win over GCL Yankees East

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Keaton Greenwalt homered and had two hits as the GCL Phillies West beat the GCL Yankees East 8-4 on Wednesday.

GCL Phillies West got on the board first in the third inning when Greenwalt scored on a forceout and Andrick Nava hit a two-run single.

The GCL Yankees East cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Chase Illig hit a two-run home run.

The GCL Phillies West later added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Rixon Wingrove hit an RBI double, while Greenwalt hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Daniel Vilchez (1-0) got the win in relief while GCL Yankees East starter Geremias Peguero (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Illig homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs for the GCL Yankees East.