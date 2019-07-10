Merino leads DSL Rays2 to 10-2 win over DSL Red Sox2

, (AP) -- Patrick Merino homered and had two hits as the DSL Rays2 defeated the DSL Red Sox2 10-2 on Wednesday. With the victory, the DSL Rays2 swept the short two-game series.

Trailing 1-0, the DSL Rays2 took the lead for good in the second inning when Dahiandy Johnson scored on a passed ball and Nigel Calmes scored on an error.

The DSL Rays2 later scored in three more innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the third and fifth innings. In the third, Johnson and Angel Lopez drove in one run each, while Lopez scored on a groundout in the fifth.

Aneudy Cortorreal (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Red Sox2 starter Reidis Sena (0-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Jose Navas doubled and singled for the DSL Red Sox2.

DSL Rays2 improved to 5-1 against DSL Red Sox2 this season.