Brown has triple double, Pistons beat 76ers 96-81

Brooklyn Nets' Ahmed Hill, right, blocks a pass from Orlando Magic's Amile Jefferson during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

Bruce Brown had a triple double and the Detroit Pistons beat the Philadelphia 76ers 96-81 on Wednesday to remain unbeaten in the NBA Summer League.

Brown, entering his second year with Detroit, had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Pistons improve to 4-0. The 22-year-old point guard played in 74 games last season for Detroit and averaged 4.3 points, 1.2 assists and 19.6 minutes per game.

Matt Costello added 18 points and seven rebounds, Todd Withers had 14 points, and Jarrod Uthoff 13.

Rookie Matisse Thybulle and Jalen Jones each had 12 points for the 76ers (1-3).

MAVERICKS 79, CROATIA 71

Josh Reaves scored 15 points, Antonius Cleveland had 14 and Dallas beat Croatia to improve to 3-1.

Daryl Macon added nine points and six assists, but had six turnovers. The Mavericks shot 55.8% from the field, but made just 5 of 19 shots from 3-point range.

Roko Rogic led Croatia with 15 points, and Antonio Vrankovic, Mateo Dreznjak, and Pavle Marcinkovic each had 12.

BULLS 75, HORNETS 72

Daniel Gafford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Chandler Hutchinson added 18 points and nine rebounds in Chicago's victory over Charlotte

Coby White, Chicago's first round pick, had 11 points on 4-of-17 shooting. He also had seven rebounds and five assists. Chicago is 2-2.

Devonte Graham had 15 points and eight rebounds for Charlotte (1-3).

NETS 93, MAGIC 85

Dzanan Musa scored 20 points and Jarrett Allen had 14 points and 13 rebounds to help New Jersey beat Orlando.

The Nets (3-1) outrebounded the Magic 45-30.

Jeremiah Hill had 21 points and six assists, and Amile Jefferson had 18 points and eight rebounds for Orlando (1-3). DaQuan Jeffries added 15 points.