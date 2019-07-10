Rondon, Ascanio lead Springfield to 8-4 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Rayder Ascanio had three hits and scored two runs, and Angel Rondon allowed just six hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Springfield Cardinals topped the Tulsa Drillers 8-4 on Wednesday.

Rondon (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run.

Tulsa tied the game 1-1 in the first after Cristian Santana hit an RBI single, scoring Zach McKinstry.

Springfield answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Zach Kirtley hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Ascanio en route to the two-run lead.

J.D. Martin (2-7) went five innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

McKinstry doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Drillers.