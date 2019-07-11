Steffen loaned from Manchester City to Fortuna Duesseldorf

FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen (1) stands on the field before an international friendly soccer match against Jamaica, in Washington. The U.S. men's soccer tries to win a trophy on Sunday, July 7, when they face Mexico at Soldier Field in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean. AP Photo

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been loaned from Manchester City to Fortuna Duesseldorf for the 2019-20 season.

Fortuna, which finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season, announced the loan Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Steffen has become the No. 1 goalkeeper on the U.S. national team. He left the University of Maryland to begin his professional career with Freiburg but was limited to appearances with its reserve team in the fourth tier during 2015 and 2016. He signed with Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew in July 2016, spent the rest of the year with the United Soccer League's Pittsburgh Riverhounds, and then became Columbus' starting goalkeeper in 2017.

Steffen agreed last December to sign with Manchester City when the summer transfer window opened.