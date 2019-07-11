Gonzalez’s single leads DSL Indians/Brewers to 4-2 win over DSL Red Sox2

, (AP) -- Elian Gonzalez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Indians/Brewers to a 4-2 win over the DSL Red Sox2 on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the DSL Indians/Brewers.

The single by Gonzalez, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Indians/Brewers a 3-1 lead before Francisco Gonzalez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, DSL Red Sox2 cut into the lead on a double-play groundout by Jose Navas that scored Naysbel Marcano.

David Flores (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Faysel Gregorio (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, DSL Red Sox2 is 4-1 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.