Rodriguez, Drullard lift DSL Rangers2 over DSL Tigers1 6-0

, (AP) -- Danny Drullard had two hits and scored two runs, and Moises Rodriguez allowed just two hits over six innings as the DSL Rangers2 topped the DSL Tigers1 6-0 on Thursday.

Rodriguez (1-0) struck out two and walked one to get the win.

In the bottom of the fourth, DSL Rangers2 scored on an error that brought home Drullard. Later in the inning, Lisandro Marin threw a wild pitch to give the DSL Rangers2 a 2-0 lead. The DSL Rangers2 then added three runs in the fifth and a run in the eighth. In the fifth, Jember Gutierrez hit an RBI double, while Jeremia Almonte scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Marin (1-3) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The DSL Tigers1 were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the DSL Rangers2's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.