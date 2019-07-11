Bastardo, Alvarez carry DSL Red Sox1 to 7-1 win over DSL Athletics

, (AP) -- Alixandri Alvarez had four hits and two RBI, and Angel Bastardo threw five scoreless innings as the DSL Red Sox1 defeated the DSL Athletics 7-1 on Thursday.

Bastardo (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one.

DSL Red Sox1 started the scoring with a big third inning, when it scored four runs, including a single by Albert Feliz that scored Alvarez.

The DSL Red Sox1 later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Alvarez hit an RBI single, while Feliz hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Dangiover Gonzalez (1-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and one hit in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

With the win, DSL Red Sox1 improved to 4-1 against DSL Athletics this season.