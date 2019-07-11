Caguana’s walk leads DSL Mariners to 11-8 win over DSL Royals2

, (AP) -- Jose Caguana drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Mariners to an 11-8 win over the DSL Royals2 on Thursday.

The walk by Caguana started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the DSL Mariners an 8-7 lead. Later in the inning, Noelvi Marte scored on an error and Caguana scored on an error and Gabe Moncada scored when a runner was thrown out.

In the bottom of the ninth, DSL Royals2 cut into the lead on a single by Edgar Martinez that scored Jaswel De Los Santos.

Igor Januario (1-0) got the win in relief while Juan Martinez (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the DSL Royals2, Xionel Garcia tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs. E. Martinez singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Despite the loss, DSL Royals2 is 5-2 against DSL Mariners this season.