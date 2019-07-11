Taijeron’s homer leads Syracuse to 4-2 win over Scranton/WB

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Travis Taijeron hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 4-2 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets and a three-game winning streak for the RailRiders.

The home run by Taijeron scored Rene Rivera to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

After Syracuse added a run in the third on a single by Gregor Blanco, the RailRiders cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tyler Wade hit a solo home run.

The Mets tacked on another run in the seventh when Tim Tebow scored when a runner was thrown out.

Syracuse right-hander Drew Gagnon (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Daniel Camarena (3-4) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over seven innings.

Despite the loss, Scranton/WB is 10-4 against Syracuse this season.