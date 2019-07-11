Daniels leads Quad Cities to 1-0 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Brett Daniels allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits over the West Michigan Whitecaps in a 1-0 win on Thursday. The River Bandits snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Daniels (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked three.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Grae Kessinger advanced to second on a single by Cesar Salazar and then scored on a single by Salazar.

Robbie Welhaf (2-4) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Whitecaps were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.