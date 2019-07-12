Kansas City faces Detroit after Junis’ solid outing

Detroit Tigers (28-57, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (30-61, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD Royals: Danny Duffy (3-5, 4.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jakob Junis. Junis threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Washington.

The Royals are 14-25 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .363.

The Tigers are 16-25 in road games. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .291, last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .364.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 23 home runs and is slugging .494. Martin Maldonado is 8-for-30 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 40 extra base hits and is batting .281. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .249 batting average, 6.29 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .261 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (tooth), JaCoby Jones: 10-day IL (back), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).