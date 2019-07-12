Banks, Bautista lead Harrisburg to 6-3 win over Richmond

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Nick Banks hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, and Rafael Bautista singled twice as the Harrisburg Senators topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-3 on Friday.

The triple by Banks, part of a two-run inning, gave the Senators a 4-3 lead before Banks scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The Senators tacked on another run in the eighth when Banks hit an RBI single, bringing home Dante Bichette.

Jacob Condra-Bogan (4-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Raffi Vizcaino (0-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Gio Brusa singled three times, also stealing a base for the Flying Squirrels.

With the win, Harrisburg improved to 6-2 against Richmond this season.