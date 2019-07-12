Perez hits two homers as Down East defeats Lynchburg 7-5

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Yanio Perez hit a pair of homers, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 7-5 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday. With the victory, the Wood Ducks swept the three-game series.

Samuel Huff and Hasuan Viera also homered for the Wood Ducks.

Perez hit a two-run shot in the second inning and then hit a solo homer in the sixth, both off Justin Garza.

Down East right-hander Reid Anderson (4-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Garza (4-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game after he allowed four runs on just four hits over six innings.

The Hillcats squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Will Benson homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Hillcats.