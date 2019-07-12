Peterson’s single leads Norfolk to 10-9 win over Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Jace Peterson hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Norfolk Tides to a 10-9 win over the Durham Bulls on Friday.

The single by Peterson gave the Tides a 10-9 lead and capped a five-run inning for Norfolk. Earlier in the inning, Norfolk tied the game when Ademar Rifaela hit an RBI double.

Matt Wotherspoon (3-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Luis Santos (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Joe McCarthy homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Bulls. Anthony Bemboom doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.