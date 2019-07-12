America’s Cup boats to hit water in Sardinia in April

The America's Cup World Series will begin in Cagliari on the Italian island of Sardinia from April 23-26.

It will be the first competition for the innovative AC75 boats that will vie for the America's Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2021.

The World Series regatta had been scheduled for October but was pushed back. Teams had feared another delay, but organizers confirmed the date Friday at the New York Yacht Club in Newport, Rhode Island.

Four teams have formed to challenge for America's Cup. After the World Series, they will compete for the new Prada Cup and the right to challenge defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand for the world's oldest trophy.