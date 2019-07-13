Navarro leads Monterrey to 11-5 win over Oaxaca

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro hit three home runs and drove in four runs, as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Guerreros de Oaxaca 11-5 on Friday.

Navarro hit a two-run shot in the first, a solo shot in the fifth and a solo shot in the sixth. Felix Perez homered twice and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Monterrey starter Edgar Gonzalez (11-3) picked up the win after allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Rogelio Martinez (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Monterrey improved to 3-1 against Oaxaca this season.