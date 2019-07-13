Hernandez’s homer leads Saltillo to 8-6 win over Yucatan

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Josuan Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to an 8-6 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Friday.

The home run by Hernandez scored Dariel Alvarez and Jose Manuel Orozco to give the Saraperos an 8-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Yucatan cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Walter Ibarra.

Jose Pina (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Ronald Belisario (3-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several Leones chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits.