Maxwell’s double leads Missoula to 6-3 win over Orem

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Carson Maxwell hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 6-3 win over the Orem Owlz on Friday.

The double by Maxwell, part of a two-run inning, gave the Osprey a 4-3 lead before Axel Andueza hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Osprey tacked on another run in the eighth when Liover Peguero hit an RBI single, bringing home Spencer Brickhouse.

Brickhouse doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for Missoula.

Liu Fuenmayor (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Seth Ballew (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Jeans Flores homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Owlz.