Malkin, Santos lead the way for AZL Giants Black

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Matt Malkin doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs as the AZL Giants Black defeated the AZL Athletics Gold 9-7 on Saturday.

Ghordy Santos doubled and singled twice with three runs for AZL Giants Black.

Down 8-3 in the seventh, AZL Athletics Gold cut into the lead when it scored four runs, including a wild pitch that scored Gio Dingcong.

Following the big inning, the AZL Giants Black extended their lead in the top of the next frame when Logan Wyatt hit an RBI single, bringing home Santos.

Keyvius Sampson (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Athletics Gold starter Gerald Garcia (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.