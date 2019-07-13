Sports
Suwinski’s homer leads Lake Elsinore to 7-4 win over Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 7-4 win over the Modesto Nuts on Friday.
The home run by Suwinski scored Olivier Basabe to give the Storm a 6-4 lead.
The Storm tacked on another run in the ninth when Xavier Edwards scored on a wild pitch.
Franklin Van Gurp (1-2) got the win in relief while Kyle Wilcox (2-3) took the loss in the California League game.
Lake Elsinore improved to 4-2 against Modesto this season.
