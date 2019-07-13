Rodriguez, Abbadessa lead the way for Vancouver

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Yorman Rodriguez homered and singled three times, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Vancouver Canadians topped the Everett AquaSox 9-4 on Friday.

Dominic Abbadessa tripled and singled twice for Vancouver.

Down 1-0 in the second, Vancouver grabbed the lead when Jesus Lopez scored when a runner was thrown out and Luis De Los Santos scored on a single.

After Vancouver added two runs in the third, the AquaSox tied the game in the fifth inning when Billy Cooke scored on a wild pitch and Austin Shenton hit a two-run home run.

The Canadians took the lead for good in the seventh when Rodriguez scored on an error.

Randy Pondler (3-1) got the win in relief while Juan Mercedes (2-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the AquaSox, Cooke tripled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Everett is 6-2 against Vancouver this season.