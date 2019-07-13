Bumgarner, Giants to take on Davies, Brewers on Saturday

San Francisco Giants (42-48, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-45, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (5-7, 4.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Brewers: Zach Davies (7-2, 3.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Brewers are 27-19 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 156 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 31, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

The Giants are 22-22 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Buster Posey leads the team with an average of .257. The Giants won the last meeting 10-7. Will Smith recorded his second victory and Posey went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Matt Albers registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 67 RBIs and is batting .330. Yasmani Grandal is 6-for-31 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 82 hits and is batting .246. Evan Longoria is 11-for-31 with two doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 8-2, .289 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: day-to-day (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).