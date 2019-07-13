Ortiz, Romeri lift GCL Cardinals over GCL Marlins 2-0

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Patrick Romeri homered and had two hits, and Luis Ortiz allowed just three hits over 6 1/3 innings as the GCL Cardinals topped the GCL Marlins 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Ortiz (1-3) struck out three and walked four to pick up the win.

Both runs for GCL Cardinals came in the fourth inning when Romeri hit a solo home run and Luis Montano hit an RBI single.

Eliezer Rodriguez (1-1) went two innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Gulf Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The GCL Marlins were blanked for the second time this season, while the GCL Cardinals' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.