Shinn, Peroza lead the way for GCL Mets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Ryan Shinn singled twice, scoring two runs as the GCL Mets beat the GCL Nationals 12-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Jose Peroza reached base four times for GCL Mets.

GCL Mets went up 4-0 in the second after Kenedy Corona drew a bases-loaded walk and Warren Saunders hit a two-run single.

The GCL Mets punctuated the blowout with three runs in the third and five in the sixth. In the third, Anderson Bohorquez drove in two runs and Shinn drove in one, while Shinn scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Robert Colina (2-1) got the win in relief while GCL Nationals starter Mason Denaburg (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.