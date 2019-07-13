Vallimont and Carter shut out Palm Beach, Jupiter wins 8-0

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Chris Vallimont and C.J. Carter combined for a shutout as the Jupiter Hammerheads topped the Palm Beach Cardinals 8-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Vallimont (2-1) went 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out 10 and walking three to pick up the win. Diego Cordero (1-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

In the top of the first, Jupiter took the lead on a double by Tristan Pompey that scored Victor Victor Mesa. The Hammerheads then added five runs in the second and two in the sixth. In the second, Angel Reyes and Mesa hit RBI doubles, while Jerar Encarnacion and Pompey both drove in a run in the sixth.

The Cardinals were held scoreless for the 15th time this season, while the Hammerheads' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.