Garcia leads Daytona over Lakeland 6-1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Garcia doubled and singled as the Daytona Tortugas topped the Lakeland Flying Tigers 6-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Daytona went up 5-0 in the third after Bruce Yari hit a three-run triple.

Daytona right-hander Austin Orewiler (6-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jesus Rodriguez (2-12) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up five runs and five hits over two innings.

With the win, Daytona remains undefeated (7-0) against Lakeland this season.