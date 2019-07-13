Cody, Espinal lift GCL Marlins over GCL Cardinals 12-4

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Javeon Cody doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the GCL Marlins beat the GCL Cardinals 12-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Walner Espinal doubled twice with two RBIs for GCL Marlins.

GCL Marlins had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the second inning and four in the third.

In the second, Lorenzo Hampton hit a two-run single, while Victor Mesa hit a two-run single in the third.

Codie Paiva (1-0) got the win in relief while GCL Cardinals starter Anthony Green (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Joerlin De Los Santos singled three times, scoring two runs for the GCL Cardinals.

The teams split the doubleheader after GCL Cardinals won the first game 2-0.