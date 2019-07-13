Grichuk leads Blue Jays to 2-1 win over Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays' Clayton Richard delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Toronto center fielder Randal Grichuk made a diving catch with the bases loaded and hit a two-run single as the Blue Jays held off the New York Yankees 2-1 Saturday.

The AL East-leading Yankees, who have not been shut out in more than a year, scored with two outs in the ninth inning on Aaron Judge's fourth hit of the game, a single off third baseman Brandon Drury's glove.

With runners at the corners, Luke Voit looked at strike three from Daniel Hudson to end it. Hudson posted his second save while Voit went 0 for 3 with two walks after being activated from the injured list.

Joe Biagini (3-1) got one out, allowing a hit and walk, and picked up the win. Toronto starter Clayton Richard left after two innings with left lat tightness, and five relievers followed.

Grichuk's bloop single came in the sixth after the Blue Jays put two on against starter J.A. Happ (7-5).

The Yankees have now scored in 172 straight games, the fifth-longest streak in the majors since 1900. The modern record is 308 in 1931-33 by the Yankees of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

ATHLETICS 13, WHITE SOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Franklin Barreto's three-run homer capped a seven-run first inning, and Oakland routed Chicago.

Matt Chapman had three hits and scored twice for the A's, who have won nine of 11. Marcus Semien added two hits and Robbie Grossman drove in three runs.

Chris Bassitt (6-4) pitched six scoreless innings and struck out six.

Dylan Covey (1-5) couldn't overcome command issues after being activated off the injured list before the game. He allowed six runs, walked two and gave up four hits in his first start since June 5 because of shoulder inflammation.

CUBS 10, PIRATES 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester homered, tied a career high with three RBIs and pitched into the seventh in Chicago's win over Pittsburgh.

Willson Contreras had a three-run homer and Lester added a two-run single in the Cubs' seven-run first inning.

Lester (9-6) allowed three runs on eight hits, while striking out six and walking none in 6 2/3 innings.

Addison Russell drove in two runs as the Cubs won for the fourth time in five games.

Starling Marté hit a pair of solo homers, and Jung Ho Kang hit a long solo shot for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh starter Jordan Lyles (5-6) was chased after two outs. He yielded seven runs on four hits and four walks.

ORIOLES 2, RAYS 1, 1ST GAME

BALTIMORE (AP) — Stevie Wilkerson hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to back an effective performance by Baltimore's pitching staff.

One night after surrendering 16 runs to the Rays, Baltimore permitted only three hits — all in the third inning.

Richard Bleier (1-0) worked the seventh before issuing a leadoff walk in the eighth. Mychal Givens came in and did not allow a base runner in securing his seventh save.

After Mike Zunino greeted Yacabonis with a homer in the third, the Rays held the lead until Anthony Santander singled to open the seventh and Wilkerson connected on a 2-2 pitch from Colin Poche (2-2).