Reyes, Chatham carry Portland to 7-3 win over Binghamton

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- C.J. Chatham had three hits and three RBI, and Denyi Reyes allowed just five hits over six innings as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-3 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Sea Dogs and a five-game winning streak for the Rumble Ponies.

Reyes (4-9) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two while allowing one run.

Portland started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Jarren Duran stole second, went to third on a ground out by Brett Netzer, and then scored on a single by Chatham.

After Portland added a run in the second when Netzer hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Austin Rei, the Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the third inning when Quinn Brodey scored on an error.

The Sea Dogs later added three runs in the third and two in the eighth. In the third, Luke Tendler hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Netzer, while Chatham hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Mickey Jannis (5-2) went six innings, allowing five runs and 11 hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Jason Krizan homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Rumble Ponies. Braxton Lee singled four times.