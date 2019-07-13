Baty’s homer leads Kingsport to 8-4 win over Greeneville

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Brett Baty hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to an 8-4 win over the Greeneville Reds on Saturday.

The home run by Baty scored Gregory Guerrero to give the Mets a 6-4 lead.

The Mets extended their lead in the eighth when Guerrero hit a two-run home run.

Christofer Dominguez (2-1) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Randy Wynne (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

AJ Bumpass homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Reds.