Proctor, Lipcius lead the way for West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Christopher Proctor doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the West Michigan Whitecaps topped the Kane County Cougars 7-4 on Saturday.

Andre Lipcius singled three times for West Michigan.

West Michigan started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Sam McMillan advanced to second on a single by Lipcius, went to third on a fielder's choice, and then scored on a ground out by Ulrich Bojarski.

After West Michigan added four runs, the Cougars cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Blaze Alexander hit a sacrifice fly and Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run triple.

The Whitecaps later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Reynaldo Rivera scored on a fielder's choice and Lipcius hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

West Michigan starter Gio Arriera (3-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Adrian Del Moral (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing five runs and nine hits over five innings.