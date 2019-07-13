Vaughn hits walk-off single, Kannapolis beats Rome 6-5

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Andrew Vaughn hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Kannapolis Intimidators beat the Rome Braves 6-5 on Saturday.

Ramon Beltre scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

The Intimidators scored one run in the seventh before Rome tied the game 5-5 in the ninth when Griffin Benson hit an RBI single, scoring Justin Dean.

Reliever J.B. Olson (1-1) went two innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out two to pick up the win. Kasey Kalich (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Benson homered and singled, driving in three runs for the Braves. Ricardo Rodriguez doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

Kannapolis improved to 9-4 against Rome this season.