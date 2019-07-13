Torrens’ homer leads Amarillo to 9-0 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Luis Torrens hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 9-0 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday.

The home run by Torrens scored Edward Olivares and Owen Miller to give the Sod Poodles a 3-0 lead.

The Sod Poodles later added four runs in the fourth and two in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

Amarillo starter MacKenzie Gore (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Collin Wiles (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The RoughRiders were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Sod Poodles' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.