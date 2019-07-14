Theroux hits walk-off single in 11th, Midland beats Corpus Christi 7-6

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Collin Theroux hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Midland RockHounds beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-6 on Saturday.

Edwin Diaz scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Merrell.

Earlier in the inning, Merrell hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brallan Perez to tie the game 6-6.

The Hooks took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 11th when Granden Goetzman hit an RBI single, scoring Bryan De La Cruz.

Trey Cochran-Gill (3-3) got the win in relief while Colin McKee (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The Hooks squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. For the Hooks, Goetzman doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs.