Suarez’s single leads AZL Dodgers Mota to 8-5 win over AZL Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Albert Suarez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Mota to an 8-5 win over the AZL Reds on Sunday.

The single by Suarez, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Dodgers Mota a 4-3 lead before Juan Zabala and Suarez scored on an error later in the inning.

AZL Reds answered in the bottom of the inning when Fidel Castro hit a two-run home run to get within one.

The AZL Dodgers Mota later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Luis Yanel Diaz hit a solo home run and Suarez hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Mitchell Tyranski (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jake Gilbert (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.