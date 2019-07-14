Arrieta expected to start for the Phillies against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (49-42, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-45, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (5-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (8-7, 4.67 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Phillies are 24-24 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has hit 116 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads the team with 24, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Nationals are 27-17 against NL East Division opponents. Washington's team on-base percentage of .325 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .403. The Nationals won the last meeting 4-3. Wander Suero earned his second victory and Soto went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Hector Neris took his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and is slugging .564. J.T. Realmuto has 14 hits and is batting .389 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 20 home runs home runs and is slugging .606. Adam Eaton has 13 hits and is batting .351 over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by three runs

Nationals: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Juan Nicasio: 10-day IL (groin), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Jake Arrieta: day-to-day (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm).