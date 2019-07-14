Mariners look to stop 3-game slide against Angels

Seattle Mariners (39-57, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (47-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 4.94 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (2-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 20-27 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 137 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 30, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Mariners are 19-29 against AL West Division opponents. Seattle has hit 160 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 21, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats. The Angels won the last meeting 9-2. Matt Harvey earned his third victory and Albert Pujols went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Wade LeBlanc took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 96 hits and has 75 RBIs. David Fletcher has 13 hits and is batting .351 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 21 home runs home runs and is slugging .502. Domingo Santana has 12 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 2-8, .205 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Goodwin: 10-day IL (wrist), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).