Royals trade right-hander Homer Bailey to A’s

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The Kansas City Royals are sending Homer Bailey to the Oakland Athletics after scratching the veteran right-hander about 45 minutes before his scheduled start Sunday against Detroit.

In return, Kansas City is getting minor league infielder Kevin Merrell. He's been playing at Double-A Midland and will report to the Royals' affiliate at Northwest Arkansas.

The 33-year-old Bailey has rebounded this season with the Royals after signing a minor league deal in February. He is 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA, but he's been especially good over his past seven starts, giving the A's some additional help as they seek a playoff run in the second half.

They began the day six games back in the AL West, but a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second wild-card berth.

