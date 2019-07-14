Sports
Huff’s homer leads Down East to 3-2 win over Winston-Salem
KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Samuel Huff hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 3-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Sunday.
The home run by Huff gave the Wood Ducks a 1-0 lead.
Trailing 3-1, the Dash cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Yeyson Yrizarri hit a solo home run.
Josh Advocate (4-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Winston-Salem starter Jonathan Stiever (2-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
For the Dash, Yrizarri homered and doubled, driving home two runs.
