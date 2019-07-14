Pompey, Encarnacion lift Jupiter over Palm Beach 11-6

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Tristan Pompey doubled twice and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals 11-6 on Sunday.

Jerar Encarnacion doubled and singled twice with two runs for Jupiter.

Palm Beach tied the game 3-3 in the fourth after Zack Gahagan hit a two-run home run.

Jupiter answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to take the lead. Nick Fortes hit a two-run single and Pompey hit an RBI single en route to the three-run lead.

The Hammerheads later added three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Pompey drove in two runs and Victor Victor Mesa drove in one, while Angel Reyes hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Jupiter starter Will Stewart (3-8) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gonzalez (4-12) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings.