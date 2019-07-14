Jaquez’s double leads Lexington to 4-3 win over Greenville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Rubendy Jaquez hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to give the Lexington Legends a 4-3 win over the Greenville Drive on Sunday.

Jeison Guzman scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a strikeout by Jackson Lueck.

The double by Jaquez scored Guzman to give the Legends a 4-3 lead.

Tyler Esplin hit a two-run double in the first inning to give the Drive a 2-0 lead. The Legends came back to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning when Chris Hudgins hit a solo home run.

Greenville tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Cole Brannen scored on a passed ball.

Bryce Hensley (1-0) got the win in relief while Greenville starter Alex Scherff (3-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Drive squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Grant Williams doubled twice and singled for the Drive. Devlin Granberg reached base four times.