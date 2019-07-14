Chambers’ sac fly leads Columbia to 2-1 win over Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Chase Chambers drove in Chandler Avant with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 2-1 win over the Charleston RiverDogs in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Avant scored on the play to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a fielder's choice, advanced to second on a single by Mark Vientos and then went to third on a single by Vientos.

After Columbia added a run in the third on a single by Hayden Senger, the RiverDogs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Eric Wagaman hit an RBI single, scoring Josh Stowers.

Columbia starter Jose Butto (4-7) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luis Gil (4-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up two runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Canaan Smith reached base three times for the RiverDogs.

Despite the loss, Charleston is 12-5 against Columbia this season.