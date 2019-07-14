Amador’s double leads Mexico to 5-1 win over Monclova

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Japhet Rodolfo Amador hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 5-1 win over the Acereros del Norte on Sunday.

The double by Amador scored Jesus Fabela and Carlos Figueroa to break a scoreless tie.

The Acereros cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Amador hit an RBI single, scoring Amador.

The Diablos Rojos later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Ricardo Valenzuela hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Figueroa to secure the victory.

Mexico right-hander Patrick Johnson (8-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Daniel Rodriguez (5-5) took the tough loss in the Mexican League game after allowing two runs and eight hits over six innings.

For the Acereros, Amador reached base three times.